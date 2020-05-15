Ronald TAYLOR

TAYLOR, Ronald Frank:
Peacefully passed away on 13 May 2020, at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged almost 96 years. Dearly loved husband of Nola for 69 years. Loved father of Brian (deceased), Rena and Rex Beale, Adele Holmwood, and Linda Raleigh. A loved Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Great-Great-Grandfather. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 25, and Woodlands Rest Home for the care they gave Ron. Messages may be sent to the Taylor family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A private service for Ron has taken place.

Published in Manawatu Standard on May 15, 2020
