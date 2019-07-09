NEWMAN, Ronald William:

Of Feilding, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, aged 93 years on 7 July 2019. Beloved husband of Marjory, father to Keith, Gary, Christopher and Denise. Grandfather to Miles and Olivia, Richard, James, Hayley, Cameron; Matt, Shawna and Charlie; great-grandfather to Sophia, Scarlett and Zachary; Waiora and Arianna and Harper; Annia, Vivian and Sasha. Father-in-law to Paula, Kate, Gina, Tel, Maggie and Lauren. Nurseryman, Christian Minister and founder of Shiloh Rehabilitation Centre. A respected mentor and friend to so many in the church and the wider community.

"Well done you upright, honourable, and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a few things, I will set you over many things. Enter into and share the joy and delight of your Lord." Matthew 25: 21

(The Parable of the talents)



Funeral arrangements William Cotton & Son, Feilding. Commemoration event, Lifepoint Church, 116 Derby Street, Feilding, on Saturday, July 13 from 2-5pm.



