GIBSON,
Ronald Desmond (Gibby):
Passed away suddenly on Monday 13th January 2020, aged 86.Loving father of Jean and Lloyd Smith, Neil Gibson, Wendy and Peter McCrae. Loving grandfather of Kristina and Joel Richards, Michael McCrae and Jessica McCrae. Loved brother of Fay Rossiter and Bruce Gibson (dec). A service for Gibby will be held at The Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 17th January 2020 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 15, 2020