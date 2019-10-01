Ron COUPER

  • "Raewyn n Allan n Family, so sorry to read of Ron's passing...."
    - Viv Hiestand
  • "So sorry to hear of Ron's passing sending love to the..."
    - Vicki York
  • "Am very sorry for your loss of Ron, my heart goes out to..."
    - Val Cormack
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

COUPER, Ron Stuart:
Passed away on 30 September 2019 in Palmerston North Hospital. In his 80th year with his sisters Susanne, Raewyn and brother-in-law Allan by his bed. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Loved stepfather to Colin, Maree, and Donna, and his loved grandchildren. Dearly loved brother-in-law of the Heather, Colin, and Janice. A service for Ron will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Thursday, 3 October 2019 at 2.00pm.
Now at peace with Shirley

Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 1, 2019
