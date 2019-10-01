COUPER, Ron Stuart:
Passed away on 30 September 2019 in Palmerston North Hospital. In his 80th year with his sisters Susanne, Raewyn and brother-in-law Allan by his bed. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Loved stepfather to Colin, Maree, and Donna, and his loved grandchildren. Dearly loved brother-in-law of the Heather, Colin, and Janice. A service for Ron will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Thursday, 3 October 2019 at 2.00pm.
Now at peace with Shirley
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 1, 2019