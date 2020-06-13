LEONARD-JONES,
Roland John (Roly):
Aged 75 years. After a short illness Roly died at home on Sunday 7 June 2020. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne. Loved son of the late Jack and Gleeson. Much loved brother of Murray, Colleen, Kevin, Patricia and Tracey and the late Margaret and Paul. Loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend. A private service took place for Roly on Friday 12 June 2020. Messages for the family may be sent to 169A Victoria Ave, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 13, 2020