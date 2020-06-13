Roland LEONARD-JONES

Guest Book
  • " Sorry to hear of Rolys passing. Sincerest..."
  • "Saddened to learn of Roly passing. Condolences to family"
    - Grant Hampson
Service Information
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063578143
Death Notice

LEONARD-JONES,
Roland John (Roly):
Aged 75 years. After a short illness Roly died at home on Sunday 7 June 2020. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne. Loved son of the late Jack and Gleeson. Much loved brother of Murray, Colleen, Kevin, Patricia and Tracey and the late Margaret and Paul. Loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend. A private service took place for Roly on Friday 12 June 2020. Messages for the family may be sent to 169A Victoria Ave, Palmerston North.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.