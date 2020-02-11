PEREN,
Roger Essex Burchall:
Born October 20, 1925, died peacefully on February 10, 2020, in Wanaka. A most fascinating life. Much loved husband of the late Judith, son of Sir Geoffrey and Lady Peren, brother of Gillian, father of the late Nicholas and grandfather of the late Geoff, father of Adam, father-in-law of Kristin, and grandfather of Niamh and Sorcha. A private family cremation has been held. Our special thanks to the caregivers at Enliven Care Wanaka. Thank you for your kind thoughts and support. Messages can be sent to P.O. Box 2087, Wakatipu 9349.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 11, 2020