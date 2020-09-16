LOCKE, Roger Stephen:
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marilyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Dianne, Stephen and Carolyn, and Heidi and Carl Tremain. Cherished Grandad of Isabella and the late Ava.
"Nothing is ever lost to us,
as long as we remember."
~ Marilyn
Messages to the Locke Family, c/- 280 Kimbolton Road Feilding 4702. Friends are invited to attend a service for Roger at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 2pm. Followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 16, 2020