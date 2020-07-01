Roger HICKFORD

Death Notice

HICKFORD, Roger Russell:
On 27 June 2020, peacefully at Te Aroha Hospital, aged 84 years. Eldest son of Charles and Iris Hickford (deceased), Brother of Reta, Barry (deceased), Beryl, Glenda (deceased), Stuart and Shirley. A service for Roger will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 7 July 2020, at 1.30pm. Donations would be appreciated to the Te Aroha & Districts Community Hospital, and these may be left at the service. All communications to the Hickford family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Manawatu Standard on July 1, 2020
