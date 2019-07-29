GRAY, Roger Keith:
Passed away at Palmerston North Hospital on Saturday, July 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Joss. Loved father and father-in-law of Simon and Miho (Japan), and Natasha and Morgan Gage (Perth). Cherished grandad of Liam, Nina; Jay, Rico, and Bohdi. All messages to the Gray family, c/o 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A service for Roger will be held in Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road Feilding, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 2:00pm. Followed by a private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 29, 2019