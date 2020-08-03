GARRICK, Roger John:
At Southland Hospital, after a short illness, on 1 August 2020. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jo and Eddie Gilliland, Kevin and Michelle Garrick. Loved Grandad of Jade, Mikala, Hannah, Nathan, Tiana, Connor. Messages to 31 Anne St, Winton. The funeral service for Roger will be held at the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Wednesday 5 August 2020, commencing at 11.30am. Online tributes may be left on his tribute page frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 3, 2020