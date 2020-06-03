EVANS, Robin Cedric:
Of Feilding. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday 1 June 2020, aged 83 years. Loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved Dad of Karen O'Shaughnessy, Melissa Evans and her partner Dave. Adored Grandad of Katherine, Robert (dec); Sean, and Alice (dec). Treasured Great-Poppa of Ashlee. Messages to the Evans Family, c/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A celebration of Robin's life will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Friday 5 June 2020 at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 3, 2020