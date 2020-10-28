COCKERY, Robin Alfred:
Of Feilding Tractors. Passed away peacefully on Monday 26 October 2020 after a long illness. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Carrol for 52 special years. Cherished Dad of Stephanie and Anthony Scott, Daniel and Will, Phillip and Helen. Treasured Poppy of Ashleigh, Brayden, Caitlyn, and Alex; and Great-Poppy of Zara.
"Will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends."
Messages to the Cockery family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. A service to celebrate Robin's life will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Monday 2 November 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private interment.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 28, 2020