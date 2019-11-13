Robert WISHNOWSKY

  • "Please accept our deepest sympathies in the loss of Robert...."
    - Susanne Ancell
  • "sincere sympathy to you all fond memories of the..."
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 p.m.
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
Death Notice

WISHNOWSKY,
Robert (Bob):
Of Feilding. Peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Monday, November 11, 2019, aged 75 years. Loved father of Kylie (Noosa), and Trent (Sydney), and grandfather of Sophie, and Harry. Loved brother of Beverley, Patricia, June, John (deceased), and Sue. A service for Bob will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Halcombe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Wishnowsky family C/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 13, 2019
