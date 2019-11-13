WISHNOWSKY,
Robert (Bob):
Of Feilding. Peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Monday, November 11, 2019, aged 75 years. Loved father of Kylie (Noosa), and Trent (Sydney), and grandfather of Sophie, and Harry. Loved brother of Beverley, Patricia, June, John (deceased), and Sue. A service for Bob will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Halcombe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Wishnowsky family C/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 13, 2019