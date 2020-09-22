Robert WHITE

Death Notice

WHITE,
Robert Edward (Bob):
Of Foxton Beach. Passed away on 8th August 2020. Loved brother of Jennifer and uncle of Christopher, Jeremy and Nicholas, and his beloved cat Mandy.
"Will be sadly missed"
In lieu of flowers donations to the Mental Health Foundation of NZ would be appreciated www.mentalhealth.org.nz A Memorial Service for Bob will be will be held at Te Awahou Masonic Court, Main Street, Foxton, on Saturday 26th September 2020 at 1.00pm.
Anderson Funeral Services
FDANZ Foxton
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 22, 2020
