Robert TURNER

Guest Book
  • "I have so many happy memories of the good old days at the..."
    - Linda Creighton
  • "Lorraine, so very sorry to hear of your sad lost. Thinking..."
    - Jackie Gibson
  • "R.I.P. Rob my friend, you will be sorely missed, I will..."
    - Wil Kirk
  • "RIP Robbie.. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rebekah and..."
    - Graeme Tanner
  • "Rest in Peace Robbie, you will be sorely missed by your..."
    - Doreen Riepen
Service Information
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063578143
Death Notice

TURNER, Robert John
(Rob, Robbie, Fat Face):
Passed away peacefully on Monday 24 June 2019, aged 57 years. Loved and treasured Dad to Rebekah. Loved son, brother, brother-in-law and good mate to many. A service for Robert will held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, tomorrow (Thursday), 27 June 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Motor Neurone Disease Assn of NZ, PO Box 24036, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345, would be appreciated and can also be left at the service. Messages can be sent to Robert's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.