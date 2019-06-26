TURNER, Robert John
(Rob, Robbie, Fat Face):
Passed away peacefully on Monday 24 June 2019, aged 57 years. Loved and treasured Dad to Rebekah. Loved son, brother, brother-in-law and good mate to many. A service for Robert will held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, tomorrow (Thursday), 27 June 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Motor Neurone Disease Assn of NZ, PO Box 24036, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345, would be appreciated and can also be left at the service. Messages can be sent to Robert's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 26, 2019