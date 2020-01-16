Robert SHARP

Guest Book
  • "Christine, Janine, Wade and Bee, Daniel and Billy Jo, Sorry..."
    - Celia Frape
  • "Christine and Family our thoughts are with you all at this..."
    - Bernard Brady
  • "he was a gentle humble man its our privilege to know him...."
    - Bill Millan
  • "Al..my condolences to you,Bob was one of the really great..."
    - Neil Scott
  • "Chrissie, Jannine, Daniel and Billie Jo We are deeply..."
    - Jacqui McLaren
Service Information
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063578143
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
Death Notice

SHARP, Robert Wade (Bob):
Peacefully passed away on Monday 13 January 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Palmerston North Hospital. Soulmate for 50 years to Christine. Absolutely treasured father and father-in-law to Allen and Sharon; Dianne (deceased); Jannine; Daniel and Billie Jo; Wade and Bee, and adored Grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Relieved,
as he is now at peace".
A service for Bob will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday 18 January 2020 at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North. Messages can be sent to the Sharp family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 16, 2020
