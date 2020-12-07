SCOTT, Robert Clement:
Of Palmerston North. On Saturday 5th December 2020 peacefully at Metlifecare. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Rene. Much loved Dad of Karen and Andrew, Janette and Ross, Wendy and Steve, David and Gaye, Lynne, Robyn Ann (deceased), Andrew and Teresa. Treasured Grandad of Jonathan and Angela; Renee and Dan; Daryl and Vicki; Jodie; Amanda and Brent; Adam, Ben, Ethan, Abagail and Rebekah; Nicholas, Hannah and Robbie, Sam and Angela; Joshua and Holly; Shayna and Mitchell; and Rebecca. Loved Great-Grandad of Jack, Nathan, Sam, Petra, Oscar, Jocinta, Joshua, Rilynn, Remi, Eli and Sage. Grateful thanks for the caring support from the staff at Metlifecare. Messages to the Scott family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441, or may be left at robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals. A service to celebrate Robert's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 9th December 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 7, 2020