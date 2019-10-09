PAGE,
Robert Guthrie (Rob):
Of Feilding, passed away surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle, on Monday 7 October 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved soulmate and best friend of Fay for 64 special years. Cherished Dad of Garry and Denny, Helen and Craig, Alison and Murray O'Hara, John and Monica. Treasured Rob to his 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Special brother-in-law of Ian and Alma Patton.
"Will be greatly missed."
Messages to the Page family, c/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation may be made via
donate.heartfoundation.org.nz or left at the service. A service to celebrate Rob's life will be held in the Feilding Yellows Rugby Clubrooms, Drake Street, Feilding, on Friday 11 October 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 9, 2019