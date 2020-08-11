MURDIE,
Robert Alexander (Alex):
Reg No 640873 Private 2nd Battalion NZ Army. Unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by family on 9 August 2020. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Adored Dad and father-in-law of Tina, Toni and Wayne, and Michele and Richard. Loved granddad of Alex, James, Ben, and Mitchell. The family wish to thank the staff at Westella for their wonderful care and commitment to Dad. A service to celebrate Alex's life will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 12 August 2020 at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 11, 2020