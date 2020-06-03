McLAY, Robert Irwin (Rob):
After a long illness, at Dunstan Hospital, on Saturday, 30 May 2020. Dearly loved husband of Daphne. Loved father of Craig; and Fiona (Palmerston North). Loved Grandad of Brook; Gina, and Jj. Loved Great-Grandad of Kasen and Asher. Loved brother of Peter Knowles and the late Keith Knowles. Aged 84 years. A service for Rob will be held in the Alexandra Baptist Church, Gregg Street, Alexandra, on Saturday, 6 June 2020 at 1.00pm. Private burial. Messages to 14 Kerry Street, Alexandra.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 3, 2020