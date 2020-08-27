Robert MCINTOSH

In Memoriam

McINTOSH,
Robert James (Rob):
My dearly loved husband passed away 13 years ago today, August 27, 2007.
As long as I can,
I will look at this world for both of us,
As long as I can,
I will laugh with the birds,
I will sing with the flowers,
I will pray to the stars, for both of us.
As long as I can,
I will remember how many things on this earth were your joy,
And I will live as well as you would want me to live,
As long as I can - (S Wagner)
"Forever in my heart,
remembered with love"
- Jane.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 27, 2020
