McINTOSH,

Robert James (Rob):

My dearly loved husband passed away 13 years ago today, August 27, 2007.

As long as I can,

I will look at this world for both of us,

As long as I can,

I will laugh with the birds,

I will sing with the flowers,

I will pray to the stars, for both of us.

As long as I can,

I will remember how many things on this earth were your joy,

And I will live as well as you would want me to live,

As long as I can - (S Wagner)

"Forever in my heart,

remembered with love"

- Jane.



