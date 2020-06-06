LAWRENCE,
Robert Charles (Dr):
Born 18 December 1927, in Broadstairs, Kent, England. He died in Wellington Hospital on 3rd June 2020. Dearly loved husband of Helen (deceased October 2018), father of John and Jane, grandfather of Sophie, Nina, Charlotte, Philip, Emma and Bobbie, and great-grandfather of Sam (just 7 weeks old). A private service has been arranged. All messages to the Lawrence family C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis St, Wellington 6011.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 6, 2020