KELLS,
Robert William (Bob):
Of Makotuku-Takapau, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Jenny. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Ryan, Joanne and Richard, Juanita and Cambell, and Scott and Emma. Special Grandad of Peter and Jessie; Angus, Jordie and Eden. Loved brother of Caroline, Rachel, Stephanie, Victoria, Andrew and Richard. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at the Hub, entrance off Allardice Street, Dannevirke, on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, at 11.00am. All correspondence to the "Kells Family" c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 1, 2020