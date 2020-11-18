HATFIELD, Robert Ambrose
Martin (Bob):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 15 November 2020, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of the late June for 63 years. Treasured Dad of Graham and Murray; loved father-in-law of Moana. Adored Grandad of Andrea, Dylan, Tenille, Ricci, and Kiri; much loved Great-Grandad and Great-Great-Grandad. Messages to the Hatfield family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Our sincere thanks to the staff of Palmerston North Hospital and St John Ambulance for their care of Bob. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John Ambulance, PO Box 1794, Palmerston North 4440, or left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 20 November 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 18, 2020