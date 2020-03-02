GARE,
Robert Alexander (Bob):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 29 February, 2020, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of the late Dawn. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Noeline & Bill McIntosh and family (PN); Arthur & Jean Gare & family (Christchurch). Loved father and father-in-law of Debbie & Simon Malcolm (Brisbane, Australia); Peter & Anne Gare (Wellington). Beloved Grandfather and Great-Grandfather to Kris Malcolm and girls (Maungawhai); Karyn Malcolm & Liam McCoy and family (Brisbane, Australia.) Craig & Claire Malcolm and family (Brisbane, Australia); Daniel Malcolm and family (Brisbane, Australia); and Emily Gare (Wellington). A service for Bob will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 3 March 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Gare family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 2, 2020