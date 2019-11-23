BRADLEY,
Robert James (Bob):
Passed away on Thursday 21 November 2019, aged 67 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Mary and Dean; and Jason. Grandad to his five grandchildren. Brother and brother-in-law of Margo, Janet and Sam; and Raewyn and Roger. A service for Robert will be held in The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 26 November 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Bradley family, c/o PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 23, 2019