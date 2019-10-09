PEARSON, Rita Florence:
Jennifer and Lionel, and Margaret and Lionel and their families sincerely thank you for your love, kindness, support and expressions of sympathy shown with cards, flowers, baking and visits at the loss of Rita, our loving Mum, Grandma and Great-Grandma. A special thank you to Rev Anne Bennett for her comfort and loving support and for taking Rita's Remembrance Celebration. Words cannot express how grateful our family are for your thoughtfulness and kindness. Please accept this as our personal thank you.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 9, 2019