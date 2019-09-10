PEARSON, Rita Florence:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 5 September 2019, surrounded by family at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rowland Trevor Pearson. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and Lionel, and Margaret and Lionel. Treasured Grandma of Rachel and Nathan, Amanda and Stephen, Hannah and Daniel, Dion and Teneille, Brendan and Gillian, and adored Great-Grandma to her 14 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Eric Sanson (deceased) and Nola Olynsay (deceased). Much loved Auntie of all her nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Rita's life on Saturday 14 September 2019 at 10.00am, at St Luke's Uniting Church, Thames Street, Rongotea. A private Family burial will be held. The Family wish to thank the staff of Ranfurly Residential Care Centre for their care and support given to Rita. Messages to the Pearson family, C/o 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 10, 2019