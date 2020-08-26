COWERN, Rita Ann:
Peacefully at Ranfurly Manor Rest Home Feilding on Monday 24th August 2020, 6 days shy of her 90th birthday. Much loved wife of the late Gordon. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Beth, Gavin and Lorrae, Joanne and Alan McDougall, and Toni and Colin. A much loved Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Cowern family, c/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Rita's life at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Saturday 29th August 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 26, 2020