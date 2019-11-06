ANDERTON, Rita:
Of Feilding. On November 4, 2019 at Arohanui Hospice surrounded by family, aged 79 years. Wife of the late John, Mum to three daughters, four grandchildren, and a very much loved great-grandson. A service for Rita will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 6, 2019