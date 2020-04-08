RYAN,
Richard James (Dick):
Of Pahiatua, on Monday 6 April 2020, peacefully at Waireka, Pahiatua, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Alison. Much loved Dad of Vicky and Bob, Rob and Pania, and Rachel and Robbie. Treasured Grandad to Jacob, Bradley (Deceased), Kahli, Sammy-Joe, Sarah, Laura, Sam, Tegan and Aston, and also a much loved Great-Grandad of Tia, Tayla, Coral, Lukas, Sheran and Coby. Messages to Ryan family c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private cremation has taken place.
Monarch Funeral Home
(06) 3766662 Pahiatua
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 8, 2020