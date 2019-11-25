KINGI-TAITUHA,
Retimana (Reg Kingi):
Of Rata. NZ Army, 621782, PTE R.Kingi-Taituha. DOB 23 July 1933, sadly taken from us on 21st November 2019. Cherished son of Te Rina (deceased) and Peina Kingi- Taituha (deceased). Treasured husband and soulmate of Gloria. Much loved Pa of Te Rina (Lena), Jackie, Marie (deceased), Denise and Leigh and partners. Loved Pa of Allanah, Callan, Joseph, Darren, Rico, Troy, Daniel, Mitchell, Jonathon and Michael, and Great-Grandpa of Jeilah and Janeiro. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rehutai, Wiripo (Bill) (deceased) and Barbara, Raniera (Dan) (deceased) and Rene (deceased), Te Maari (deceased) and Jim (deceased), Letitia and Ted. Loved uncle to his many nephews and nieces. Rest in Love Pa, you are a wonderful and caring man who lived life to the fullest. Love always, your loving whanau. We welcome all whanau and friends to join us for the celebration of Reg's life. He will be laying in state at Taahuhu Marae, Taraketi Road, Rata, surrounded by his whanau. Reg's service will be held on Monday (Today) 25th November 2019 at 11.00am and in accordance with his wishes please wear bright colours in celebration of Reg's life.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 25, 2019