Retimana (Reg Kingi):

Of Palmerston North. NZ Army, Private, Regiment no. 621782. DOB 23 July 1933, sadly taken from us on 21 November 2019. Adored husband and soulmate of Gloria. Much loved Pa of Lena, Jackie, Marie (deceased), Denise and Leigh and partners. Loved grandfather of Allanah, Callan, Joseph, Darren, Troy, Daniel, Mitchell, Jonathon and Michael, and great-grandpa of Jeilah and Janeiro. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rehutai, Bill and Barbara, Dan and Rene, Te Maari and Jim, Letitia and Ted, and uncle of his many nephews and nieces. A husband, dad, grandad, brother and uncle, Reg lived a full and happy life and loved his family.

Rest in peace Reg, you are a wonderful, caring man who would give his all to help anyone. Good night, sleep tight you wonderful man.

Love always,

your loving family.

We welcome all family and friends to join us for the celebration of Reg's life. He will be resting at Taahuhu Marae, Taraketi Road, Rata, surrounded by his whanau. Reg's service is on Monday 25 November 2019, at 11.00am, and in accordance with his wishes please wear bright colours in celebration of Reg's life.





Published in Manawatu Standard from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019

