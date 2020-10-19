KANE,
Renata Leonard (Leo):
RNZEME NZ Army
10.03.32 – 17.10.20
Peacefully passed away at home in his 89th year. Loved husband of Shirley; precious Dad of Nathan and Toni, Gillian and Petelo Petelo; treasured koko to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a special brother and uncle.
"The angels are waiting for your stories. Rest in peace."
Messages to the Kane whãnau, c/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John Ambulance, PO Box 139, Marton 4741. Leo's tangi will be held at Te Tikanga Marae, 819 Tokorangi Road, Halcombe, Tomorrow Tuesday 20 October 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Tokorangi Urupã.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 19, 2020