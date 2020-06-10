DAVIS, Reginald Duncan:
15.3.1929 - 5.6.2020
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital with his daughter by his side. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 34 years and June (deceased). Treasured father of Debbie and Johnny McCormick; and Allan. Much loved Poppa to Julia and Gwendolyn, and Great-Grandad to Mila and Ella Rose. Loved and respected by his extended family – Susan and Ian; Warren and Barbara; Christine and Kevin; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"A Battler at Rest".
A private cremation has been held, with a "Celebration of his life" to be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 18 June 2020, at 1.00pm. Messages can be sent to the Davis family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 10, 2020