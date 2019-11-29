BURMEISTER,
Raymond (Willie):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27 November 2019, aged 75 years, at Tauranga Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband and friend to Janet. Dad to Michael and Heather, David and Lisa, Megan and Ati, and beloved grandpop and pop to eight grandchildren.
'You're now at peace Willie'.
A service for Willie is to be held at the Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Rd, Omokoroa, on Monday 2nd December, at 2.30pm. Communications to the Burmeister family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 29, 2019