Raymond BURMEISTER

Guest Book
  • "Janet and family, our deepest sympathy to you on hearing of..."
    - Robin Beales
  • "Dear Janet and family. A great totara has fallen. We all..."
    - Bush Women's Rugby Team
  • "Dear Janet, Michael, David, Megan and families, Our..."
    - Bev Cheyne
  • "Dear Michael, Heather, Ian, Grace and the Burmeister..."
    - David & Michelle Harman
  • "To Lisa, David and families, please acceptour sincere..."
    - Nick Thomson
Service Information
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
3173
075434780
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:30 p.m.
Omokoroa Community Church
139 Hamurana Rd
Omokoroa
Death Notice

BURMEISTER,
Raymond (Willie):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27 November 2019, aged 75 years, at Tauranga Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband and friend to Janet. Dad to Michael and Heather, David and Lisa, Megan and Ati, and beloved grandpop and pop to eight grandchildren.
'You're now at peace Willie'.
A service for Willie is to be held at the Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Rd, Omokoroa, on Monday 2nd December, at 2.30pm. Communications to the Burmeister family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 29, 2019
