BENNETT, Raymond John:
Passed away peacefully at home in Palmerston North on Friday 19th June 2020, aged 66 years. Much loved friend of Lynn and Lisa. Brother of Deb and Lyn. Special friend to his flat mates at Strachen Way and Washington Parade and the staff at Idea Services.
Will be sadly missed by all.
A service for Raymond will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North on Wednesday 24th June 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 23, 2020