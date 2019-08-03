ALLOTT,

Raymond John (Major):

Of Palmerston North/Woodville. Promoted to glory on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at Arohanui Hospice. Aged 84. Dearly loved husband of Coral. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Margaret and David; John and Lynley; Evadne and Turnie. Much loved Grandad of Daniel and Becca, Fay and Justin, Joy and Trent, Scott and Aimee, Ben and Sam, Ruth and Nathan, Nicholas, and Hannah. Much loved Great-Grandad of Leah and Maddison. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the work of the Salvation Army in Chile, which may be left in the Citadel foyer. Messages to the Allott family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to celebrate Raymond will be held in the Salvation Army Citadel, 431 Church Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 5th August 2019, at 1.00pm.





