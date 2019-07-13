JUDSON, Ray:
Of Otaki. Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home with Lynne by his side on Tuesday 9th July 2019, in his 79th year. Loved husband of Lynne, father of Katrina & Kevin, Tania & Matt, and loved stepfather to Jason & Teresa, Nick, Craig & Anna. Much loved grandad & great-grandad. Loved brother to Julie & Max. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at Otaki Baptist Church, 2 Te Manuao Road, corner of State Highway 1, on Monday 15th July 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 13, 2019