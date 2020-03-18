Rae CHARD

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of your passing Rae...Ka aroha kia to..."
    - Georgina Campbell
  • "Rest in peace nana you will be missed by all us grandkids..."
    - Jeremy Price
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

CHARD, Rae:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th March 2020, aged 81. Dearly loved wife of the late Dean. Loved mother, mother-in-law and Nana Rae of all her children and their partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and loved sister. Messages to the Chard family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Rae will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 19th March 2020, at 12.30pm, followed by burial at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.