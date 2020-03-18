CHARD, Rae:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th March 2020, aged 81. Dearly loved wife of the late Dean. Loved mother, mother-in-law and Nana Rae of all her children and their partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and loved sister. Messages to the Chard family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Rae will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 19th March 2020, at 12.30pm, followed by burial at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 18, 2020