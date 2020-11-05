RYAN,
Rachel Elizabeth (Rach):
On 3 November 2020, peacefully 'a little sooner than expected', at home. Aged 47 years. Dearly loved wife of Robbie Procter. Loved mother of Sam, Tegan, and Aston. Loved sister of Robert, and Vicki. A loved sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many. In accordance with Rachel's wishes a private cremation will be held. Family will gather to celebrate her life at a later date. Messages to the Ryan/Procter families C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 5, 2020