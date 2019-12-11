GREIG, Rachel Helen "Rae":
Of Foxton. Passed away on Thursday 5 December 2019, at the Levin Masonic Village, aged 83 years. Eldest daughter of Tom and Lal Fallen. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian (Barney) . Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rodney, Alan and Rosie, Lionel and Justine, Kelvin and Toddy, Ricky and Charmie. Loved by her many grand and great-grandchildren. In accordance with Rae's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages please to Greig family, c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 11, 2019