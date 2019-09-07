Pieter TJABERINGS

Death Notice

TJABERINGS, Pieter: NZRPN
16.1.1929 - 4.9.2019
Peacefully in Tauranga. Dearly loved husband of Anne. Awesome Dad of Marcus, Andre and Vivette. Devoted Poppa of Carl, Tyler, Kristian, Byron, Summer, Kiran, Luca and Ciana, Harrison, Lee and Fred. Loved father-in-law of Ann, Becky and Nathan. A funeral service for Pieter will be held on Tuesday 10 September at 1.00pm at Holy Trinity Church, Devonport Rd, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Red Cross at www.redcross.org.nz who reunited Pieter, age 16, with his family following his time as a POW during World War 2 in Indonesia. Communications to the Tjaberings family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 7, 2019
