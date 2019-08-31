PERSEN, Phyllis May: MBE
Of Levin, formerly Matron-in-Chief Palmerston North Hospital Board, 1964-84. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 27th August 2019, aged 97 years. Eldest daughter of Victor and Louisa Persen (both deceased), formerly of Hastings. Sister of Eric Persen, Wattie Persen, and Marie Hodgson (all deceased). Loved Aunty of all her nephews and nieces. Sincere thanks to the management and staff of Te Whanau Home and Hospital for their dedicated care. A private family service and cremation has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 31, 2019