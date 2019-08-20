WAGHORN, Phillip Oscar:
As a result of a car accident on Wednesday 14th August 2019, aged 34 years. Loved son of Garry and Alison. Brother and brother-in-law of Scott and Rachel and Luke and Kim. Favourite uncle of Benny, Ruby, Max and Emily.
'Rest in peace Phil'
A service for Phil will be held at Zender's Cafe and Venue, 439 Ruakura Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Friday 23rd August 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the JK Foundation would be appreciated and can be made online at
www.JKfoundation.org.nz or can be left at the service. All correspondence C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 20, 2019