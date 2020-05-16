Phillip SEARANCKE

Death Notice

SEARANCKE,
Phillip Wene Joseph:
Of Sanson. On May 14, 2020, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 67 years. Loved father of Andrew and Maria, Sophie and Petera, Koto to Aria, Anaru, Sean, Jess, Rangiamohia, Iritana, Manawanui, and Te Ahureinga. Loved son of the late Tom and Sophie, loved brother to Makuini, Graeme, John, Lorraine, Ken, Marion, Wiki, Rosemary, Michael, Ronnie, Kerry and their Whanau. Due to the current restrictions, a private service will be held. Phillip will be at Kauwhatu Marae, Te Arakura Road, Feilding, until Sunday evening, visitors welcome. For further information phone Kerry 021931420.

Published in Manawatu Standard on May 16, 2020
