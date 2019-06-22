Philip WILLIS

WILLIS, Philip Alvernley:
Died at Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, 19 June 2019, aged 96 years. Loving husband of the late Valerie (née Williams). Father and father-in-law of Susan and Dan Doohan, Alan, Geoffrey and Clare, and Barbara. Grandfather and great-grandfather to his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A service will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Havelock North, on Tuesday, 25 June at 1.30pm, followed by cremation. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or messages to the Willis Family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.

Published in Manawatu Standard on June 22, 2019
