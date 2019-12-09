SETO, Phillip:
Passed away peacefully, but suddenly, at Wellington Hospital on 6 December 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Aged 54 years. Dearly loved son of Mei and the late Jim. Loved brother of Tony (Ghosti) and Maria, Linda and Eddie, and Allan and Lee. Much loved uncle of Ashley and Jane, Daryl and Emma, Shannon, Nicola, Megan and Keegan. Great-uncle to Isla and Levi. A celebration of Phillip's life will be held at The Hub, 157 Tasman Rd, Otaki, on Friday, 13 December 2019, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Otaki Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019