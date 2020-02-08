HARTLEY, Philip Andrew:
Of Feilding, passed away peacefully on Thursday, 30 January 2020. Loved husband of Judy, cherished Dad of Renae and Cory, and a treasured brother and uncle to many. Messages to the Hartley family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ranfurly Residential Care Centre for their care of Philip. In lieu of flowers, donations to Strive Rehabilitation Manawatu, PO Box 34, Palmerston North 4440, would be very much appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A memorial service for Philip will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Thursday, 13 February 2020, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 8, 2020