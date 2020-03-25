CLEMENTS, Phil Tihema:
Of Levin. Passed away 21 March 2020 peacefully at home. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Edward (Ted). Loving Mum of Phillip (deceased) & Sylvia (Lower Hutt), Christopher & Helena (Levin), Richard & Lennon (Auckland), and Lindsay & Kathryn (Auckland). Loving Grandma of Voorhees, Byron, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Dominic, and Corban. In accordance with current restrictions on gatherings a private family service has taken place, and Phil has been reunited with Ted at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service for Phil will be arranged at a later date.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 25, 2020